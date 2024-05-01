Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 418.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
NYSE:DOC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 1,137,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,292. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
