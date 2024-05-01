Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 418.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 1,137,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,292. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

