Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $119.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. 59,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

