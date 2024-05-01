Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Astra Space Stock Performance

ASTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

