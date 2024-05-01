Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Astra Space Stock Performance
ASTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
About Astra Space
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astra Space
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.