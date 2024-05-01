F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.52-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.520-12.750 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 9.2 %

FFIV opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $176.72. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

