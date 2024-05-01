KeyCorp Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $310.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.93.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,617. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

