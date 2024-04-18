Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 81,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

