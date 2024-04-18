Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 23,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,186. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $951.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.