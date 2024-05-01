Synchrony Financial (SYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

SYF stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

