Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.