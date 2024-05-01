Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.
Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96.
Amkor Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKR
Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology
In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amkor Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.