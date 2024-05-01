German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $945.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GABC

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.