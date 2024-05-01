German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $945.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
