Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8722 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

