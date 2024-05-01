OKB (OKB) Price Tops $47.71 on Major Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $47.71 or 0.00084048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $7.98 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
OKB Token Profile
OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.
Buying and Selling OKB
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.
