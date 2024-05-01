Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.06 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $114.10 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00007152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.15063497 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,041,746.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

