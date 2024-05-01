Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Powell Industries stock traded up $29.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.73. 558,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,164. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $197.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

