Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

