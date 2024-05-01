HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.