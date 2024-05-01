Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 9,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,155. Kforce has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

