Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Peoples Bancorp Price Performance
PEBO opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.