Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

PEBO opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

