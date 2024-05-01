FUNToken (FUN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.39 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $54.39 million and $1.77 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

