Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Visionary Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of GV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Visionary has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

