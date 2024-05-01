Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Visionary Trading Down 24.6 %
Shares of GV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Visionary has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
About Visionary
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visionary
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.