Linde plc (LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 on June 18th

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $17.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.37. The company had a trading volume of 348,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.26. Linde has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.