Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.45 and last traded at $73.55. 999,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,613,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

Specifically, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

