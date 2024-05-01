ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ATIF Stock Up 5.2 %

ATIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. ATIF has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,153.75% and a negative return on equity of 238.36%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

