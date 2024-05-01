Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Neurogene Trading Up 3.2 %

NGNE opened at $34.48 on Monday. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

