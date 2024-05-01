Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

ST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.