Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 60,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Grab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Wednesday. 4,446,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,019,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

