TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.20

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 22675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a PE ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.71.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPXimpact

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £38,500 ($47,927.30). Company insiders own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.