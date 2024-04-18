Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 175742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

