Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 14.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 770,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,842.90%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

