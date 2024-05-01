Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

