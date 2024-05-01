Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.92% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 771,522 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

