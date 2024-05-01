Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.660-0.690 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.66-$0.69 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Utz Brands Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
