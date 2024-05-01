Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

