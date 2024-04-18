Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.54

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.54 and last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 168172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.31. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -448.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

