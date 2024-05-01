Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $37.12. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 85,161 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

