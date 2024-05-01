Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.15

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 77086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Ryerson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $802.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ryerson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

