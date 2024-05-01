yearn.finance Market Capitalization Tops $218.15 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $218.15 million and $30.06 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,528.56 or 0.11499880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,415 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

