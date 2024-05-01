FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. FSD Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

