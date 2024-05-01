Worldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $904.92 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00007943 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $904.92 million and approximately $261.48 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,682,063 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 200,309,131.03350353 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.47851244 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $253,694,636.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

