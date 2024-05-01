Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDUS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 40,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,386. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $644.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

