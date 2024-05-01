Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

