Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $773.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

