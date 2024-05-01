Savant Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.