Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 3.2%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.14 and last traded at $63.22. Approximately 375,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,868,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,376 shares of company stock worth $8,275,252 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

