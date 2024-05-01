PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

