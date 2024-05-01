Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,042 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $228.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.