Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.00

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 7536922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.59).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.11. The company has a market cap of £108.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £6,105 ($7,668.63). 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

