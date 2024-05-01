Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.97. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

