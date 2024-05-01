United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

