Five Star Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.