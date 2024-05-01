Five Star Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

